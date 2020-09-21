Ford government to reveal COVID-19 fall preparedness plan on Tuesday

In its latest attempt to fight the surge of COVID-19 across the province, the Ford government says Ontario’s fall preparedness plan will be released to the public as early as Tuesday.

Minister of Health, Christine Elliott, confirmed the news at the daily, COVID-19 press briefing, saying the government has focused on several key areas including lab testing and surgeries ahead of flu season.

“We have been working for several months developing the fall plan on the understanding it is going to be more difficult to deal with than the first wave,” Elliott said.

“We have also asked for a lot of money to do this, both from the federal government and internally. We have to work with the federal government to support those areas including testing and lab capacity. All of these things are coming together.”

Premier Doug Ford was also on the defense this afternoon, shedding what he called important background details on the amount of which testing capacity has significantly increased since the first wave started back in March.

“We’re doing more testing here in Ontario than every province combined in the entire country. We’re getting every single area involved. Trust me when I say all hands on deck, and the numbers show for it. We’re ramping it up like we’ve never seen in this country,” Ford said.

On Saturday, Ford announced a limit on private social gatherings across the province, down to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Ontario reported 425 COVID-19 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, including 175 cases in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region and 60 new infections in Ottawa.