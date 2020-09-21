Ford government to allow pharmacists to test for COVID-19

The Ford government has changed regulations to allow pharmacists to administer tests for COVID-19.

Ford said last week the province would soon roll out pharmacy testing.

This means a pharmacist does not have to obtain a specimen collection centre licence in order to collect specimens for a COVID-19 test.

Pharmacy testing is for those who are asymptomatic.

More to come.

NEW – The Ford government has changed regulations that will allow Ontario pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests. The Premier signalled late last week that the province will soon roll out pharmacy testing. pic.twitter.com/vmK0l62ayC — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 21, 2020