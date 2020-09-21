Loading articles...

Ford government to allow pharmacists to test for COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 11:13 am EDT

Pharmacist Joseph Fanous is seen in Cloud Care Clinics in downtown Toronto on March 1, 2018. CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson

The Ford government has changed regulations to allow pharmacists to administer tests for COVID-19.

Ford said last week the province would soon roll out pharmacy testing.

This means a pharmacist does not have to obtain a specimen collection centre licence in order to collect specimens for a COVID-19 test.

Pharmacy testing is for those who are asymptomatic.

More to come.

