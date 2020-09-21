Loading articles...

Police identify man killed in Malvern shooting

Toronto police investigate a shooting near Bradworthy Court in Scarborough on Sept. 20, 2020. (DAVID PIEDRA/CITYNEWS)

Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Drive area at around 6:06 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot.

Daniel Lashley, 28, of Durham Region, was found without vital signs by responding officers, police said. Paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

Photos and video from the scene show a taped-off section of Bradworthy Court with what appears to be gunshell casings on the ground.

“Investigators have confirmed he was outside of a residence socializing with other people at the time,” police said.

Two people were seen fleeing the area before police officers arrived, investigators said.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

This is Toronto’s 53rd homicide of 2020, police said.

