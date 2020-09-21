City worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Toronto

A worker in the city’s parks and recreation department has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The CBC reports the employee worked at Falstaff Community Centre, near Jane and Wilson, and tested positive on September 11th.

The president of CUPE Local 79, which represents the city’s inside workers, tells the CBC a number of staff members who may have had contact with the infected person have been told to go into self isolation.

In July, there were two positive cases involving employees in the parks, forestry and recreation division, one linked to a worker at a summer camp at the Ellesmere Community Centre, and in August, there was one positive case involving a child attending a summer camp at the Barbara Frum Community Centre.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 365 new cases of COVID-19, Toronto with 113 of those cases.