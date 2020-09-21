Loading articles...

City worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Toronto

Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 5:38 am EDT

Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A worker in the city’s parks and recreation department has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

The CBC reports the employee worked at Falstaff Community Centre, near Jane and Wilson, and tested positive on September 11th.

The president of CUPE Local 79, which represents the city’s inside workers, tells the CBC a number of staff members who may have had contact with the infected person have been told to go into self isolation.

In July, there were two positive cases involving employees in the parks, forestry and recreation division, one linked to a worker at a summer camp at the Ellesmere Community Centre, and in August, there was one positive case involving a child attending a summer camp at the Barbara Frum Community Centre.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 365 new cases of COVID-19, Toronto with 113 of those cases.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
UPDATE: The MTO says the SB 427 collector ramp to the Gardiner will be closed until the end of the week for this roadwork.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Monday morning! It’s the last full day of summer. Lots of sunshine and warmer air on the way (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more