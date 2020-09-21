Battle over carbon tax goes before Supreme Court on Tuesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax is going on trial Tuesday.

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to hear appeals in three separate cases to determine if the federal carbon-tax legislation is constitutional or if it encroaches unacceptably on areas of provincial jurisdiction.

Appeals courts in Saskatchewan and Ontario upheld the law, while the Alberta Court of Appeal ruled it unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court case could be a make-or-break decision for one of the central pillars of the Liberal climate agenda.

It accounts for as much as 40 per cent of the cuts to greenhouse-gas emissions needed to meet Canada’s obligations under the Paris climate change agreement.

The case is to be heard over two days, including submissions from at least seven provinces, the federal government, the Assembly of First Nations and nearly two dozen interveners that include provincial utilities, environment groups and unions.