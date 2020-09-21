Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A profile sketch of B.C. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 21, 2020 6:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 21, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
VICTORIA — A sketch of Sonia Furstenau, leader of British Columbia’s Green party:
Age: 50.
Family: She lives in the Cowichan Valley with her husband, Blaise, and their children.
Education: Has a bachelor of arts and a master’s degree in history from the University of Victoria.
Career: Before entering politics, she worked as a waitress, a bookkeeper and as the national administrator for Results Canada, a non-profit that works to end extreme poverty. Furstenau also taught high school in Victoria and Shawnigan Lake. Her first involvement in politics came as an area director for the Cowichan Valley Regional District. She was first elected to the legislature in 2017.
Riding: Cowichan Valley.
Quote: “For three years, we have worked in good faith with this government to push for policies that will make our province stronger. The B.C. Greens have driven many of the significant gains, such as the Clean BC climate policy, banning big money, and early childhood education and child care. Right now, people are worried about their health and safety, the cost of living and the stability of our economy.” — Furstenau in a statement after the election was called.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.