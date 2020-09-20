Wilfrid Laurier University confirms four students test positive for COVID-19

Wilfrid Laurier University said in a release that the post-secondary institution has been notified that four of its students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says that all four individuals are now in quarantine, and that none of them live in a Laurier residence hall. The identity of the students is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared with the public.

Two of the confirmed cases are being managed by Region of Waterloo Public Health – anyone identified as being a high-risk close contact with either of the individuals will be notified by Region of Waterloo Public Health directly. The remaining two cases are being managed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

The university says that they’re currently taking direction from public health and will take further action and provide further updates as necessary.

Deborah MacLatchy, the president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University released this statement:

“Despite our extensive precautions and planning, the Laurier community is not immune to the recent increase in cases in the Region and across the province,” says MacLatchy. “We’re counting on our students to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by avoiding gatherings and following public health guidelines.”

Laurier is looking to assure the community and its students that the university has rigorous protocols in place for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas and has had those measures in place since the beginning of the pandemic. They say that their priority is the safety of students, staff and faculty, and that the university will continue to provide regular updates regarding any cases that have the potential to affect the health and safety of the community.

All members of the Laurier community are being reminded to follow public health guidelines and on-campus safety protocols to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19.