Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Latest: No red carpet as Emmy venue sits eerily empty
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2020 7:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross gets a coronavirus test as she arrives for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at Staples Center, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
LOS ANGELES — The Latest from the Emmy Awards (all times PDT):
___
4:45 p.m.
It’s eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to an Emmy Awards unlike any other.
At a moment when the red carpet would normally be thronged with black-tie stars, media and fans, spaced-out security and staff and a handful of show contributors were among the only people outside on Sunday afternoon.
Tracee Ellis Ross, nominated for best actress in a comedy series for “black-ish,” leaned out of an arriving SUV to take a coronavirus test before entering to take part in the show.
Many other nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations.
Little else has been revealed about the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show starts at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 Eastern on ABC.