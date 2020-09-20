Loading articles...

The Latest: No red carpet as Emmy venue sits eerily empty

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 7:58 pm EDT

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross gets a coronavirus test as she arrives for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at Staples Center, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — The Latest from the Emmy Awards (all times PDT):

___

4:45 p.m.

It’s eerily empty both outside and inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles during the run-up to an Emmy Awards unlike any other.

At a moment when the red carpet would normally be thronged with black-tie stars, media and fans, spaced-out security and staff and a handful of show contributors were among the only people outside on Sunday afternoon.

Tracee Ellis Ross, nominated for best actress in a comedy series for “black-ish,” leaned out of an arriving SUV to take a coronavirus test before entering to take part in the show.

Many other nominees are expected to take part from their homes, hotels and other remote locations.

Little else has been revealed about the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The show starts at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 Eastern on ABC.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: UPDATE -Vehicle remained on scene -Female transported to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. -Roadway cle…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 49 minutes ago
Goodbye Sunshine! It is looking like a beautiful evening across the #GTA. Did you take a picture of tonight's suns…
Latest Weather
Read more