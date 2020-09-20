Loading articles...

Searchers find body of one of two teens missing after boat capsized off P.E.I.

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

ALBERTON, P.E.I. — An underwater search team has found the body of one of two 17-year-old boys who went missing when their boat capsized off Prince Edward Island last week.

An RCMP spokesman says searchers recovered the body of Ethan Reilly at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sgt. Neil Logan says they made the discovery near Fox Island — the same area they’d been searching for several days.

He says the team is still searching for a second boy, identified as Alex Hutchinson, who disappeared when the boat overturned on Wednesday.

The Maritime Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax, which was initially handling the case, has said three people were in the boat when it capsized near Northport, on the western end of P.E.I.

The centre has said one boy made it back to shore, while a massive search involving military aircraft and coast guard vessels began for the other two.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020. 

The Canadian Press

