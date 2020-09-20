Loading articles...

Schitt's Creek sweeps Emmy comedy awards

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, Annie Murphy accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Schitt's Creek" during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Partial list of winners at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

1. Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

2. Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

3. Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

4. Directing, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino, Schitt’s Creek

5. Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

6. Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

7. Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

The Associated Press

