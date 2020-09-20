Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Peel police investigating possible kidnapping in Brampton
by News Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2020 7:43 am EDT
Police say a black Audi and red Lexus like these were seen leaving the scene of a possible kidnapping on Sept. 19, 2020. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Investigators from Peel Regional Police are looking for a woman and two suspects after a possible kidnapping in Brampton.
Police say a concerned citizen called them after seeing two men force a woman in to a vehicle near Creditview Road and Wanless Drive around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
The woman reportedly shouted for help as she was being forced into the vehicle — possibly a black Audi.
The only description available of the woman is that she has long curly hair. There are no descriptions of the suspects available at this time.
Police say the Audi left the area and went northbound on Creditview and was followed by a red sedan – possibly a late model Lexus.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peel police.
