Ontario reports 365 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 10:42 am EDT

Ontario is confirming 365 cases of COVID-19 today, a decrease from the 407 cases reported on Saturday.

While the daily tally is lower than totals posted in the previous two days, it is still among the highest numbers seen since early June.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 113 cases in Toronto today, with 108 in Peel Region and 38 in York Region.
She added that 69 percent of new cases are in people under the age of 40.

One additional death was reported for a total of 2,827.

Of the 46,849 COVID-19 reported in the province, 87.4 per cent are considered resolved.

There were 40,127 tests completed, which Elliott said was a new provincial record as Ontario continues to expand lab capacity.

