Loading articles...

No winning ticket sold for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 23 will be approximately $6 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
UPDATE: construction #EB401 and #WB401 between Mavis and Mississauga Rd has cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:55 PM
Another accurate day means another $100 goes into the @680NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot! Enter for your chance to…
Latest Weather
Read more