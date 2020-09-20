Loading articles...

NewsAlert: 'Nomadland' wins People's Choice Award at Toronto International Film Festival

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — “Nomadland,” a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, wins the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
SB Dufferin south of Finch - all SB lanes blocked due to a collision. #citystreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:02 AM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: The Canadian #Hurricane Centre is tracking #Teddy #severewx
Latest Weather
Read more