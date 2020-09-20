Hundreds gather at 'impromptu car show' in Ancaster

Hundreds gathered in an Ancaster movie theatre parking lot for what is being described as an “impromptu car show” on Saturday night.

Hamilton police tell 680 NEWS the parking lot party began to materialize around 6 p.m. and cleared by 10 p.m.

Police officers from Peel, York and other GTA regions were called to help deal with the massive crowd of people, many without masks. It is believed that people from across the GTA attended the even.

It is unclear who organized the show and there is no word if any tickets were issued.

The gathering comes after the Ford government rolled back social gathering limits across the province to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Fines have also been increased to $10,000 and $100,000 that would apply to hosts of parties who do not adhere to the new guidelines. Anyone who attends the parties can be fined $750.