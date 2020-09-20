First 2 COVID-19 cases reported at TCDSB schools

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is reporting its first two cases of COVID-19 in two different schools.

A teacher at St. Basil-the-Great College School and a student at ​St. Gerald Catholic School have tested positive for the virus.

The teacher at St. Basil was diagnosed on Sept. 11, before school officially started.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has informed the board that there is no risk of exposure to anyone that may have been present.

The student at St. Gerald last attended school on Sept. 17 and parents were notified on Saturday. The TCDSB says there were less than 20 students in the cohort. All students and staff in that particular cohort have received a letter from TPH about next steps and they are all isolating for 14 days.

Enhanced cleaning has taken place at both schools and they remain open.