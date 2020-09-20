Loading articles...

First 2 COVID-19 cases reported at TCDSB schools

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 2:55 pm EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Despite a surge in demand due to COVID-19, many distress centres across Canada are dangerously close to folding thanks to major declines in both volunteers and revenue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is reporting its first two cases of COVID-19 in two different schools.

A teacher at St. Basil-the-Great College School and a student at ​St. Gerald Catholic School have tested positive for the virus.

The teacher at St. Basil was diagnosed on Sept. 11, before school officially started.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has informed the board that there is no risk of exposure to anyone that may have been present.

The student at St. Gerald last attended school on Sept. 17 and parents were notified on Saturday. The TCDSB says there were less than 20 students in the cohort. All students and staff in that particular cohort have received a letter from TPH about next steps and they are all isolating for 14 days.

Enhanced cleaning has taken place at both schools and they remain open.

