Chicago museum to receive emergency grant during pandemic

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

CHICAGO — The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago has been named among 12 art museums nationwide to receive money through an emergency grant program aimed at helping institutions struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials with the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, based in New York, said the “Art Museum Futures Fund” will have nearly $24 million to be distributed to mid-sized art museums.

Museums have been hit hard during the pandemic as social distancing measures have forced closures and revenue loss. The American Alliance of Museums estimated U.S. museums are collectively losing at least $33 million each day and nearly one-third won’t reopen with help.

The awards from the fund range from $600,000 to $5.5 million.

“Cultural organizations like these small and mid-sized art museums are essential to the vibrancy of their communities and they are experiencing unprecedented financial vulnerability as a result of the pandemic,” Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. “We are determined to safeguard these institutions at this time of national crisis, and we believe firmly in their mission to protect and preserve the visionary voices and transformative histories of their communities.”

Earlier this year the Mellon Foundation formed similar a “Literary Arts Emergency Fund” with nonprofits.

The Associated Press

