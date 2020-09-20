Loading articles...

Missing man Chandulal Gandhi found dead in Brampton conservation area: police

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 7:48 pm EDT

Chandulal Gandhi, 83, went missing in the Rexdale area. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Police say an elderly man that went missing in Rexdale last week has been found dead in a Brampton conservation area.

Chandulal Gandhi, 83, went missing from the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area on Sept. 15th.

Investigators said they found his body in the Claireville Conservation Area on Sunday afternoon.

Police Supt. Ron Taverner said the body was found in a remote area of the park.

He added that the coroner believes Gandhi likely died of exposure.

“it’s a very very sad situation,” he said.

Investigators are unsure how Gandhi got to that location, but the investigation continues.

 

