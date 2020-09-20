Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara wins Emmy for 'Schitt's Creek'

TORONTO — Canadian “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O’Hara has won an Emmy Award for lead actress in a comedy series.

She beat out Tracee Ellis Ross of “black-ish,” Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini who co-star in “Dead To Me,” Issa Rae of “Insecure,” and Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

O’Hara played the matriarch on the fish-out-of-water show, about a formerly wealthy family who moved to a small town that the father once bought as a joke.

The Toronto-raised comedy veteran starred in the show alongside Hamilton-born Eugene Levy, who played the patriarch, as well as Daniel Levy as their son, and Annie Murphy as their daughter.

The Levys co-created the series, which also won two Emmys earlier this week for costuming and casting.

“Schitt’s Creek” was up for a total of 15 Emmys this year for its sixth and final season that ended in April.

Last year the Ontario-shot show had four Emmy nominations but didn’t win any.

O’Hara also won an Emmy in 1982 for writing on the sketch comedy series “SCTV Network,” which also starred Eugene Levy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press



