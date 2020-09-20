Loading articles...

Man dead following shooting in Malvern, police say

Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 9:33 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate an incident on Bradworthy Court in Scarborough on Sept. 20, 2020. (DAVID PIEDRA/CITYNEWS)

A man is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood, police said Sunday.

Police said they were called to the Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Drive area at around 6:06 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was found with vital signs by responding officers, police said. Paramedics transported the man to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

Photos and video from the scene show a taped-off section of Bradworthy Court with what appears to be gunshell casings on the ground.

The incident remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

||
