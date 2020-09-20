Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 20, 2020 9:11 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 20, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
Viking Line's cruise ship M/S Amorella is seen near the Aland islands, seen from Finland, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Finnish authorities say a Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries. (Niclas Norlund/Lehtikuva via AP)
HELSINKI — A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescue officials were preparing to evacuate the vessel, Finnish authorities said.
The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm is currently “stuck on the ground” south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands.
“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable.” It added that the vessel has around 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.
The coast guard got alerted of the incident just before 1 p.m. Finnish time.
The Aland Islands, an autonomous Finnish territory, are midway between the two port cities and M/S Amorella was set to make a scheduled stop there en route to Stockholm.