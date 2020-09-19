Loading articles...

Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital.

There was s no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.

The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirms the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday.

Markings on the plane indicate that it is operated by Silverstone Air in neighbouring Kenya. The company cannot immediately be reached.

A spokesman for the U.N. mission in Somalia, shown in photos responding to the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for details.

The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation trying to rebuild from three decades of conflict.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Clear! #SBDVP south of Eglinton
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCC_CHC: The @ECCC_CHC is currently monitoring the evolution of hurricane #Teddy which will enter our response zone early next week. R…
Latest Weather
Read more