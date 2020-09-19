Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2020 2:58 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital.
There was s no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.
The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirms the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu on Saturday.
Markings on the plane indicate that it is operated by Silverstone Air in neighbouring Kenya. The company cannot immediately be reached.
A spokesman for the U.N. mission in Somalia, shown in photos responding to the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for details.
The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation trying to rebuild from three decades of conflict.
The Associated Press
