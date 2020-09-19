Social gatherings limited to 10 indoors, 25 outdoors across the province

Premier Doug Ford says “the alarm bells are ringing” as he announced the Ontario government will be limiting social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors across the province, effective immediately.

The province also limited gatherings in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa earlier this week.

Ford also increased fines to $10,000 and $100,000 that would apply to hosts of parties who do not adhere to the new guidelines. Anyone who attends the parties can be fined $750.

The restrictions only apply to unmonitored and private gatherings and will not apply to gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities.

The province’s news release says unmonitored and private social gatherings include functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas.

“Too much of (the increase) is being tied to people who aren’t following the rules. People who think it’s OK to hold parties; to carry on as if things are back to normal. They aren’t,” said Ford.

The limits will apply for the next four weeks.

“Folks, we can’t have these wild parties,” Ford said. “We have to crack down on the illegal parties.”

The province reported 407 new COVID-19 cases today, the second day in a row where over 400 cases were confirmed.