Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar wins and takes the overall leader's yellow jersey as he crosses the finish line of stage 20 of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 36.2 kilometers (22.5 miles), from Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Marco Bertorello/Pool via AP)

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris.

The win all but guarantees that he’ll become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Pogacar said after Roglic laboured to the finish, no longer in the race lead.

Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglic, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogacar, could manage no better than fifth.

The Associated Press

