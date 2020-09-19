Loading articles...

Oops, says Emmy: 'This Is Us' actor gets Emmy after mix-up

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — In a virtual Emmys version of the wrong-winner Oscars gaffe, Ron Cephas Jones’ guest actor award for “This Is Us” was announced for another nominee, Jason Bateman.

The error occurred during Saturday’s online creative arts Emmys, precursor to Sunday’s main ceremony and the culmination of a week of events honouring technical and other achievements.

Saturday’s show on FXX, however, was the only one of the creative arts presentations to be televised, making the error more glaring. In a voice-over announcement, Bateman was declared the winner for his guest appearance on HBO’s “The Outsider,” while the screen displayed Jones’ name.

The confusion wasn’t addressed until after a commercial break, with an on-screen message that read, “Our apologies, an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now,” followed by the repeated display of Jones’ name but without an announcement.

There was no immediate explanation for the mistake.

Bateman has another shot Sunday, when he is competing for the best actor honours for “Ozark.” The ABC telecast (8 p.m. EDT) will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Given the virtual event’s lack of on-stage presenters and a theatre audience, the error was far less dramatic than the 2017 Oscars mix-up, in which Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture instead of winner “Moonlight.”

But the Emmys misstep represented a cautionary note for Sunday’s show, which also will be virtual because of the pandemic but has ambitious plans. More than 100 cameras are being deployed to nominees at home and elsewhere so winners can accept their award in real time.

Other winners Saturday included Eddie Murphy, whose return to “Saturday Night Live” after more than three decades earned the star his first Emmy Award, for guest comedy series actor.

Maya Rudolph claimed the category’s guest actress trophy for her portrayal of Sen. Kamala Harris on the same episode.

Cherry Jones was honoured as guest actor in a drama series for “Succession.”

Lynn Elber, The Associated Press

