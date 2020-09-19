Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario reports 407 new cases of COVID-19
by News staff
Posted Sep 19, 2020 10:17 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 10:37 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario is confirming 407 cases of COVID-19 today, the second day in a row the province reported over 400 cases.
It was a slight increase from the 401 cases reported yesterday.
In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 129 cases in Toronto today, with 94 in Peel Region, and 55 in Ottawa.
Elliott added 71 per cent of the cases are people under the age of 40.
One additional death was reported for a total of 2,826.
Of the 46,484 COVID-19 reported in the province, 87.7 per cent are considered resolved.
She added there were nearly 39,000 tests completed and Ontario health has increased capacity at eight assessment centres in the hotspot regions of Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.
There were also seven pop-ups in those regions to help cut down on wait times.
{* loginWidget *}