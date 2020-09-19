Ontario reports 407 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is confirming 407 cases of COVID-19 today, the second day in a row the province reported over 400 cases.

It was a slight increase from the 401 cases reported yesterday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 129 cases in Toronto today, with 94 in Peel Region, and 55 in Ottawa.

Elliott added 71 per cent of the cases are people under the age of 40.

One additional death was reported for a total of 2,826.

Of the 46,484 COVID-19 reported in the province, 87.7 per cent are considered resolved.

She added there were nearly 39,000 tests completed and Ontario health has increased capacity at eight assessment centres in the hotspot regions of Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa.

There were also seven pop-ups in those regions to help cut down on wait times.