No winning ticket for Friday night's $29.5 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $29.5 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Sept. 22 will grow to approximately $40 million.

The Canadian Press

