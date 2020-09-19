Loading articles...

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometres) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The Associated Press

