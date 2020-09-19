Letter containing ricin sent to White House may have come from Canada: RCMP

OTTAWA — The RCMP say they’re investigating after a letter addressed to the White House was found to contain the poison ricin.

RCMP spokesman Dan Brien says early information suggests the letter came from Canada.

An American law enforcement official speaking on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

Ricin is a toxic substance found naturally in castor beans.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”

Brien says the investigation is ongoing so he is not able to share more information at this point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press