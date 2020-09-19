Loading articles...

Letter containing ricin sent to White House may have come from Canada: RCMP

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 8:58 pm EDT

OTTAWA — The RCMP say they’re investigating after a letter addressed to the White House was found to contain the poison ricin.

RCMP spokesman Dan Brien says early information suggests the letter came from Canada.

An American law enforcement official speaking on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that the letter was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

Ricin is a toxic substance found naturally in castor beans.

In a statement, the FBI said agents were working to investigate “a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility” and that there is “no known threat to public safety.”

Brien says the investigation is ongoing so he is not able to share more information at this point.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
The ramp from EB 401 to White's Rd, 2 right lanes blocked due to collision
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 14 minutes ago
Another accurate day means another $100 goes into the @680NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot! Enter for your chance to…
Latest Weather
Read more