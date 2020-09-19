Loading articles...

Former Prime Minister John Turner dies at 91: reports

Former Canadian Prime Minister John Turner (Courtesy thecanadianencyclopedia.ca)

Former Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader John Turner has died at the age of 91, according to multiple media reports.

He was Prime Minister for 79 days in 1984, which is the second-shortest tenure in Canadian history.

Turner also held several prominent Cabinet posts during his decades in federal politics, including Minister of Justice and Minister of Finance.

More to come

