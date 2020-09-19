Loading articles...

Man dies after being hit by alleged impaired driver in Rexdale

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 8:35 am EDT

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle at Kipling Avenue near Finch on Sept. 19, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A man has died after being hit by an alleged impaired driver in Rexdale

Toronto police were called to Kipling Avenue and Stevenson Road, near Finch Avenue just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning to reports a man had been walking when a vehicle struck him.

The man was taken on an emergency run to hospital, but died of his injuries.

The driver was taken into custody for impaired driving.

Kipling Avenue is closed near the scene as Traffic Services investigate the incident.

 

