Deadly shooting under investigation in Rochester, New York

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 3:14 am EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mass shooting resulted in fatalities in Rochester, New York, authorities said early Saturday.

The city’s Major Crimes Unit was expected to address news outlets and give more details Saturday morning. Local media reported a large police presence.

The Associated Press

