Body found near a Mississauga creek, Peel police say

Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 4:38 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

 Peel police say a man’s body has been found beside a creek in Mississauga.

 Peel police Const. Heather Cannon says they were called to the Dixie Road and Dundas Street area just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

 “Someone had located a deceased man near a creek,” she said. “So police attended, and identified the man as being deceased.”

The coroner attended the scene and the death did not appear to be suspicious, police said later in the afternoon.

