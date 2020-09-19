Loading articles...

ActiveTO expands to Yonge St. this weekend

Cyclists along Lake Shore Boulevard near the CNE grounds on June 12, 2020. As part of ActiveTO, the closed lanes provide space for runners and cyclists to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rene Johnston/Getty Images)

For the next two Sundays, parts of Yonge Street will included in the city’s ActiveTO program.

Yonge Street will be off-limits to motorized traffic between Dundas Street and The Esplanade in both lanes and in the northbound lanes from The Esplanade to Queen’s Quay on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27.

The closures will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

As per usual, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed to vehicle traffic all weekend from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road and Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview will also be closed from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road.

“When all closures are in place, including Yonge Street, there will be more than 14 total kilometres of major roadway available for walking, running and biking on Sundays,” read the release.

