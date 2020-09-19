Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A look at COVID-19 infections among health-care workers across the country
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 19, 2020 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT
VANCOUVER — Data published earlier this month from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows more than 19 per cent of health-care workers in the country tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of July 23. Here are some details of what it found:
— Of the 21,842 health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 most were from Quebec followed by Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.
— The highest number of health care workers infected with COVID-19 was in Quebec with 14,007.
— Ontario had 6,371 workers infected with the virus while Alberta had 876 and British Columbia 258.
— Nova Scotia had 184 health care workers infected; 58 in Saskatchewan; Manitoba 38; New Brunswick 32; Newfoundland and Labrador 16; and Prince Edward Island had two.
— The World Health Organization said in July that health care workers make up 10 per cent of global COVID-19 infections.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.