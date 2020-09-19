Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 dead, 1 missing after storm pounds central Greece
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 19, 2020 5:38 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 19, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT
ATHENS, Greece — Two people have died and one is reported missing in central Greece region of Thessaly after a storm pounded parts of the country overnight and caused flooding.
Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home and a 63-year-old shepherd who was swept by rising flood waters.
They said a woman who ignored firefighter and police instructions not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river is missing.
The country’s firefighting service said early Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads or had caused property damage. The service reported rescuing more than 600 people.
Greece’s train operator, Trainose, said service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended.
Water from a river that burst its banks damaged at least two bridges and several buildings, including the local health centre in the Thessaly town of Mouzaki, which has collapsed. Parts of the stricken area are without electricity.