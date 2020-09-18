Loading articles...

Woman suffering from serious head injuries after getting hit by a vehicle

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 7:47 am EDT

A woman has serious head injuries after being hit by a car on Friday morning.

It happened when she was crossing the street at Brimley and St. Clair in Scarborough.

Witnesses heard screaming as the family rushed to the scene.

More to come.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Dufferin in the express - the tow that arrived at this stalled vehicle now appears to have a…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
The Guaranteed High(Sept 18) is just 15°C. About the same for Sat/Sunday with cool morning lows for the last weeken…
Latest Weather
Read more