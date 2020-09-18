Loading articles...

What the last weekend of summer will look like in Toronto

The last weekend of summer is here and it’s going to be a cool end to the season.

We are in for below average temperatures to close out summer 2020.

Normally around this time of year, we should see highs around 20 degrees.

680 NEWS Meteorlogist Jill Taylor said this weekend we’ll see highs around 14 and 15 degrees, and the morning lows will be very chilly with temperatures near five degrees on Saturday, and eight degrees for sunday morning.

But at least it won’t be raining, so a perfect weekend to get outside.

The city says there will be more ActiveTO road closures this weekend.

For the final two Sundays of the month, a portion of Yonge, from Davenport to Queens Quay, will be off limits to cars.

The other major ActiveTO weekend road closures will also be in place for the entire weekend, including a portion of Lakeshore Boulevard West and east and Bayview.

Tuesday is the first day of fall.

