What the last weekend of summer will look like in Toronto

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
People practise physical distancing as they enjoy the hot weather at Sugar Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A Canadian co-author of new research that finds extreme heat risks from climate change in American cities are much higher than previously thought says the study is also a warning for Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The last weekend of summer is here and it’s going to be a cool end to the season.
We are in for below average temperatures to close out summer 2020.
Normally around this time of year, we should see highs around 20 degrees.
680 NEWS Meteorlogist Jill Taylor said this weekend we’ll see highs around 14 and 15 degrees, and the morning lows will be very chilly with temperatures near five degrees on Saturday, and eight degrees for sunday morning.
But at least it won’t be raining, so a perfect weekend to get outside.
Temperature right now at #Toronto YYZ is 7°C. Coolest morning so far was Tuesday (sept 15) at just 5°C. We will be near that again early Saturday morning and even cooler to north and east where Frost Advisories are in place. Areas in grey on map below pic.twitter.com/BogrUDcpaM