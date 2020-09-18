U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist and legal icon, dead at 87

U.S. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, known for her passionate and dedicated fight for women’s rights, has died of complications from pancreatic cancer.

She was 87 years old.

The court released a statement confirming the news, saying Ginsburg died at her home in Washington surrounded by family.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

She suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently in early 2020. Ginsburg recently said that chemotherapy was leading to “positive results” and that she was getting healthier by the day.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace her, affectionately calling Ginsburg ‘the Notorious RBG’, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Ginsburg was appointed to her position in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and in most recently served as the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing. She earned her rank by consistently delivering progressive votes on divisive social issues, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, and health care.