Trump wants Canada-U.S. border reopened: 'We want to get back to business'

U.S. President Donald Trump says he wants the Canada-U.S. border reopened and believes it will happen by the end of the year.

“We’re looking at the border with Canada… Canada would like it opened. You know, we want to get back to normal business. We have the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement), the new trade deal replacing NAFTA which was probably the worst trade deal, by anybody,” Trump said.

“We’re working with Canada. We want to pick a good date and I happen to think we’re rounding the turn.”

NEW: Pres. Trump hints the Canada-US border will re-open by the end of the year: “we’re going to be opening the borders pretty soon … we want to pick a good date” #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/gkSx4PNRhU — Richard Madan (@RichardMadan) September 18, 2020

Trump also says that the U.S. will have as many as 100 million doses of an approved, COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the end of 2020.

“As soon as a vaccine is approved, my administration will deliver it to the American people immediately,” the President said.

“Distribution will begin 24 hours after notice.”

As of Friday, the United States has recorded just under 7-million COVID-19 cases as well as just over 200,000 deaths.

Canada announced its southern border will remain closed until at least October 21 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Tourists and cross-border are still not able to travel, though some restrictions on close family members have been eased of late.

Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair, said the decision to extend the border closure was made with the people in mind.

“We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”