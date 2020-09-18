Toronto Public Health confirms COVID-19 outbreak at REBEL nightclub

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is reporting a recent COVID-19 outbreak at a popular nightclub.

TPH says four patrons have tested positive for the virus after attending ‘NOIR’ inside the REBEL Entertainment Complex located on Polson Street, near Cherry Beach.

Health officials say the infected were present on Friday, September 11 between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

“Anyone who was at the night club during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19. Toronto Public Health is following up with all known close contacts based on the information provided in the contact tracing logs for staff and patrons. These individuals will be instructed to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.”

TPH is advising anyone who was at the nightclub on the date and time provided are to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms until September 25.

The release goes on to say that TPH inspectors found the nightclub to be in compliance with all reopening protocols.

“Toronto Public Health stresses the important role the public plays in supporting contact tracing efforts and limiting risk of infection spread. Please provide accurate contact information to local businesses and services, including a name, phone number, and email address.”

Toronto reported 130 new COVID-19 infections on Friday.