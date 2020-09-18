Taco Bell wine review, does it actually hold up?

Yes, it’s peak 2020. Taco Bell is out with its own red wine. Nothing is surprising anymore.

Once you get past what you think it might taste like, the label actually reveals it’s the real deal. Not only is it grown in Ontario, the grapes for the Pinot Noir are grown on St. David’s Bench, a prime parcel of land in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The marketing of the wine is really fun and totally tongue-in-cheek.

This isn’t just a bottle of wine you’re holding. This is what happens when you paddle out to meet the ever-crashing wave of time and hang ten inside the barrel of creation. This is a pairing made by fate.

So was this the transcendent experience promised by the write-up?

Well, I think it hasn’t yet fully integrated. It’s still relatively young so there is a lot of acid that hasn’t yet smoothed out. There’s some barnyard on the nose, and the wine has a sweet aftertaste.

Like a lot of Pinot Noirs, I think it would be better with food, namely, a cheesy chalupa. But a couple more years in the cellar would do it a lot of good!

6/10

Taco Bell tells our Richard Southern reaction to the wine has been great. You can order it select stores or get it on UberEats.