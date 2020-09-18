Brampton man charged after stolen vehicle investigation, high-speed chase: York police

York regional police say a 20-year-old Brampton man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase, which resulted in a car crash and saw the suspect attempt to carjack several vehicles.

Officials say they responded to a report of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway in the Rutherford Road and Simmons Avenue area of Vaughan after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say officers in a helicopter spotted the stolen vehicle and a police officer on the ground attempted to stop the driver, who then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers on the ground suspended their pursuit, while the police helicopter continued following the vehicle. They say the suspect was seen driving through red lights and stop signs, and driving over curbs and sidewalks.

The stolen vehicle then collided with a car at the intersection of Bovaird Drive West and Great Lakes Drive in Brampton, police say. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit in the intersection was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Aerial footage from the police helicopter shows the suspect then attempt to carjack several vehicles, before running into a Canadian Tire.

Police say Subeethan Uthayakumar was arrested inside a Shopper’s Drug Mart a short time later with the help of Peel police.