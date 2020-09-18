Police in York Region release wild video of stolen vehicle chase

A man in his 20s is now facing a slew of charges after leading police on wild chase through Vaughan and Brampton on Wednesday.

York Regional Police tweeted video of the incident from the camera of a police helicopter.

Police say the incident began with a report of a vehicle being stolen from a driveway near Rutherford Rd. and Simons Ave. in Vaughan.

The YRP helicopter known as “Air2” was first on the scene and located the stolen vehicle driving on Rutherford Rd.

Officers in patrol cars initially joined the chase but were forced to call it off for safety reasons, but the chopper continued to follow the vehicle.

The suspect continued westbound into Peel Region at a high rate of speed, ignoring red lights several times, and mounting curbs to drive on the sidewalk.

The stolen car eventually collided with another vehicle at Bovaird Dr. and Great Lakes Dr. in Brampton.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect got out of the stolen car and fled on foot, where he was seen attempting to carjack numerous vehicles unsuccessfully.

Peel Regional police officers were able to arrest the suspect a short time later at a pharmacy.

Subeethan Uthayakumar, 20, of Brampton now faces six charges including: theft over $5000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.