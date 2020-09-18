Loading articles...

Police in Indiana say shooting leaves 1 dead, two injured

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A shooting in Indiana that police said apparently stemmed from a college house party left one person dead while two others were being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday, Terre Haute police Sgt. Ryan Adamson said on Twitter. He did not say whether anyone was in custody but asked that anyone with information call police. It happened about 2 miles (3.2 kilometres) from the Indiana State University campus.

Messages left with police was not immediately returned.

Terre Haute is about 75 miles (120 kilometres) west of Indianapolis near the Illinois border.

The Associated Press

