Loading articles...

Police cruiser, vehicle crash on Finch street early Friday morning

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 5:38 am EDT

File image of police lights. Getty Images/iStock

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Jane Street, south of Finch, after a crash between a police cruiser and another vehicle.

It happened around 1:45 Friday morning.

Police believe the vehicle made a U-turn in front of the police cruiser just before the crash.

Both drivers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

No word if the province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:45 AM
Warden has reopened at the 401. #EB401 ramps to and from Warden now open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:22 AM
Good Friday morning! A frosty, fall like feel. Cool temps will stay with us through the weekend but lots of sunshin…
Latest Weather
Read more