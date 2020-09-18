Loading articles...

Official: Florida deputy fatally shoots man with shovel

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A Florida deputy fatally shot a man armed with a shovel early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Collier County deputies responded to a disturbance in an Immokalee neighbourhood shortly after 1 a.m., according to sheriff’s office Facebook post. A woman had called 911 to report that a man was yelling outside and trying to get into her home.

The responding deputies encountered Nicholas Morales-Bessannia, 37, and ordered him to the ground, officials said. Instead of complying, Morales-Bessannia produced a sharp-edge weapon, in addition to the shovel, and charged at deputies, authorities said. One of the deputies felt in fear for his safety and the safety of those around him and fired his weapon, officials said.

Morales-Bessannia was taken to a Naples hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officials didn’t immediately identify the name or race of the deputy or the race of Morales-Bessannia.

The Associated Press

