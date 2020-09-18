Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,198.97, down 47.75 points.)

Wallbridge Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:WM). Materials. Unchanged at $1.21 on 36.7 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Materials. Down four cents, or 1.59 per cent, to $2.47 on 24.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down two cents, or 3.45 per cent, to 56 cents on 18.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $17.64 on 18.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 78 cents, or 6.34 per cent, to $13.09 on 17.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Down 41 cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $23.16 on 15.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Kinross Gold Corp. — Shares in Kinross Gold Corp. rose on Friday after it announced it would introduce its first dividend in seven years in view of increasing gold production. The news comes as gold prices continue to hover at near all-time record heights above US$1,950 per ounce. Kinross last paid a dividend of eight cents per share in March 2013, suspending it a few months later due to an “uncertain gold price environment.” It says its board of directors has approved a three-cent-per-share quarterly dividend in view of production guidance that’s expected to increase by 20 per cent to 2.9 million gold equivalent ounces in 2023, as well as a downward trend in unit operating costs and capital expenditures.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Up seven cents or 1.2 per cent to $5.86. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is confirming a third death after an underground accident Monday at its Platreef mine development project in South Africa. The Vancouver-based company says the workers were killed when a “kibble bucket,” commonly used to haul water, ore or refuse to the surface, fell down a mine shaft, striking the side of a platform where four employees were conducting routine water-pumping activities. Ivanhoe initially reported two workers were killed in the accident while another was injured and a fourth was missing. The company says a rescue team who retrieved the bodies of the two dead miners on Friday also found the body of the missing fourth person, also deceased. The injured employee who was taken to hospital in Johannesburg is now expected to make a full recovery.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Down $1.07 or 5.6 per cent to $17.98. Air Canada and WestJet have cancelled at least 439 flights so far this month, according to figures from flight data firm Cirium. The inordinately high number comes after airlines banked on a return of business travel and a continued uptick in leisure trips following months of profit loss, says John Gradek, who heads McGill University’s Global Aviation Leadership program. Now, carriers are cancelling the half-booked flights and consolidating passengers on remaining ones to cut costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press