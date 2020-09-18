Loading articles...

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Last Updated Sep 18, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 21

Asana – San Francisco, 30 million shares, priced at $28 , managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol ASAN. Business: Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.

Palantir – Denver, Colo., 257.1 million shares, priced at $11.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol PLTR. Business: Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.

The Associated Press

