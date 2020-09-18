Health experts urging you to get flu shot sooner than later

The COVID-19 pandemic has doctors and other health experts urging you to get the flu shot this year, and now some are saying to get it sooner rather than later.

There’s concern that too many people with flu and flu-related complications will put pressure on the health system.

A family physician and vaccine researcher at Prime Health Clinical Research in Toronto tells the CBC that a high vaccination rate can reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, since the flu and coronavirus have similar symptoms.

Doctor Iris Gorfinkel is encouraging patients to get a flu shot at the first opportunity, adding what matters most is timely vaccination, as it takes two weeks to get an immune response after the shot.

The federal government has said this this year it’s raising awareness and promoting the flu vaccine, and while Health Canada tells the CBC it does not anticipate any supply issues, provinces and territories have already ordered nearly 25 percent more doses compared to this time in 2019.